The Blount Special Operations Response Team and Knox County Rescue personnel recovered the body Tuesday of a man from the Fort Dickerson Quarry, within the city of Knoxville.
The Knox Police Department said in a press release the body, which was recovered at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for autopsy.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. "Investigators are actively working to make notification to the family of the deceased," the release states.
The deceased is believed to be the second quarry drowning victim this month.
Knoxville Police spokesman Scott Erland said officers were advised of a possible drowning at about 8 p.m. Sunday after friends said the victim jumped into the water on the west side of the quarry and never resurfaced.
The quarry is within Fort Dickerson Park, 550 Augusta Ave., Knoxville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.