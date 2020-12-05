The body of a missing fisherman was found Saturday below Fort Loudoun Dam.
A local fisherman recovered the body of Eric Mowery, 51, of Heiskell, around 3:15 p.m., according to a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency press release issued Saturday. The body resurfaced around the area where it initially went down.
Mowery had been missing for a week; he was fishing with Steven D. Musick, 44, Jellico, on Nov. 28 when their boat was pulled by the dam’s spillway into cascading water and capsized, the release states.
“Mr. Musick went underwater several times but was pulled to safety by nearby fishermen, while Mr. Mowery went under and never resurfaced,” the release states. “Wildlife officers recovered debris from the boat as rescue crews from multiple departments in the East Tennessee area spent the next several days scouring the riverbank and channel looking for the missing angler.
“Mr. Mowery’s death marks the third such fatal incident below Fort Loudoun Dam in three years.
TWRA encourages anglers to not approach the downstream dam face and wing wall area while water is spilling from the gates.”
