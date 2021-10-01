The body of a man, who was reported missing earlier this week, was located Friday, according to a release from the Blount County Sheriff's Office.
Billy Joe Gray, 59, of Friendsville, was reported missing to authorities about 10 a.m. Wednesday. An Amber Alert about Gray went out close to 1 a.m. Friday morning. Searchers found the body a few hours later.
Gray's body was found in a ravine 200 yards from his home at Vinegar Valley Road.
BCSO — who had deputies and K9 units looking for Gray late Thursday — said searchers found the body and opened an investigation into the death.
Gray was legally blind and suffered from several medical conditions.
