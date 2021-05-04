The body of a missing man was found in Walland on Friday evening, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
A Blount Special Operations Response Team (BSORT) member located the body of Spence Andrew Webb, 46, in a heavily wooded area off Fence Rail Gap Road, BCSO said in a Facebook post. Webb was identified through his dental records.
Webb’s cause of death has yet not been determined, though an autopsy was performed, BCSO said. Investigators don’t suspect foul play. The investigation is ongoing.
Webb’s family had not heard from him since April 12, BCSO said. Deputies on April 20 responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash on East Lamar Alexander Parkway involving the truck Webb was driving; the truck later was found unoccupied on Fence Rail Gap Road.
“Deputies searched the heavily wooded, mountainous terrain but did not immediately locate (Webb),” BCSO said in the post. “On Friday, members of BSORT were searching the area when they located his remains in a steep ravine off Fence Rail Gap Road. Searchers observed bear activity in the area and notified (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency).”
In a separate statement, TWRA said its officials did not believe bears played a part in Webb’s death.
“Sheriff (James) Berrong would like to extend his condolences to Spence Webb’s family on the loss of their loved one,” BCSO added.
