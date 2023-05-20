For the fourth month running, concerns over restrictions to books and access to obscene material emerged at a Blount County Public Library Board of Trustrees meeting. A Tallassee resident who has challenged over a dozen books in the library criticized the process of appealing decisions based on those challenges at the board’s Tuesday, May 16, meeting.
Since late November 2022, Parker Benson, a Tallassee resident, and Lark McGee, of Maryville, have jointly challenged 13 books shelved at the library. In the request for reconsideration forms they filed, they asked for some books’ removal from the collection and for others to be moved to the library’s adult section.
Librarians had made decisions on seven of their requests as of Tuesday. Benson and McGee both attended the board’s April meeting, where they appealed denials of requests to move “What Girls Are Made Of” by Elana K. Arnold and remove “Gender Queer: a Memoir” by Maia Kobabe. Following their appeals, the board voted to shift “What Girls Are Made Of” to the library’s adult section, but kept “Gender Queer,” already shelved with material meant for adults, in circulation.
Policies
Benson spoke by himself during a public comment period Tuesday, arguing that the library had failed to follow its policies on appeals to book challenge decisions. He said that staff had never informed him that it would consider his appeal of the library’s decision on “Gender Queer” and that the time that elapsed from his challenge to a decision — 109 days — far exceeded the 30-day timeframe given in library policy.
“There was no discussion, no dialogue; this is a dog and pony show,” Benson said.
Board of trustees member Tim Moore asked Leite about Benson’s comments later in the meeting. Leite said that he notified both McGee and Benson of the time and date of the April meeting where their appeals would be heard via email.
A copy of the exchange shared with The Daily Times shows that McGee emailed Leite April 10, asking about the status of “What Girls Are Made Of.” She copied Benson on the email, and when Leite replied to say that that book and Gender Queer would be addressed at the April 18 board meeting, he also copied Benson.
As for the length of time between challenges and decisions, Leite said that the policy was implemented at a time when challenges were relatively rare. There had been no requests for reconsideration in 2022 until October, when a member of the public challenged “Heather Has Two Mommies,” by Leslea Norman; by the end of the year, 14 requests had been filed.
“This was all new ground for a lot of people,” Leite said. “Now, libraries are being thrown lists of more than 18, sometimes at least 25.” While some titles can be read quickly, others — including lengthy novels — require more time to review.
Board member Lauren Emert noted that one of the books being challenged has also frequently been checked out of the library. Leite told The Daily Times after the meeting that many of the books being challenged have received increased interest from the public since the reconsideration process began. That interest is another factor extending the timeline for responses, he said.
Comments
Benson wasn’t the only member of the public to speak during the meeting. Several others took to the microphone to oppose efforts to remove books from the library.
Brandon Tipton told the board that he was at the meeting out of concern for his community. “I do not think that as a soldier, a father or a citizen of this county, that any information should be banned from this library, and it should remain as a pillar of truth to all who come to seek information,” he said.
Forrest Erickson, who has spoken on the topic of book challenges in several recent library board meetings, read aloud from 2 Samuel and noted that the Bible depicts both adultery and murder. After relating the story of King David’s affair with Bathsheba, Erickson commented, “Yup. King David is an adulterer and has his side chick’s man canceled.”
“I do not advocate the banning of this book, and in fact I hope you will all read this book,” he said.
Like Erickson, Steve Wildsmith has been in regular attendance at recent library board meetings. He said Tuesday that the books being challenged were targeted because they contain LGBTQ themes. He added, “I don’t understand why we continue to have this conversation about how other people should parent their children in regards to material in this library.”
