Cades Cove descendant Dorothy Gregory Sutton has researched many facets of life of the small community where her family lived for generations before the formation of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
One of the topics she’s gathered information on for more than 15 years surrounds education in the cove, and she has compiled what she’s learned into a book, “Cades Cove Teachers & Schools.” The book is published by the Cades Cove Preservation Association and contains 178 pages of information, photos and illustrations.
Sutton was inspired to research education in the cove when she was employed by the Blount County Health Department as a registered nurse from 1963-84. Her supervisor was Golden Williams, a registered nurse who had been a teacher in Cades Cove before pursuing her career in nursing.
“She had taught my daddy (Howard Gregory) in Cades Cove,” Sutton said. “That’s how come I did this book, because of the things she told me from whenever she was teaching my daddy. She told me a lot of things about Cades Cove, and that’s why I wanted to do this book, to honor her.”
Decades of research
The information piqued Sutton’s interest, but her research began in earnest in the early 2000s when the newly formed Cades Cove Preservation Association prepared several calendars portraying life in the cove. One of those calendars featured the schools of Cades Cove with information Sutton had gathered. What appeared in the calendar was only the tip of the iceberg, however.
“I had all that information from doing the calendar and I thought it was ridiculous to not make it available for people to read,” Sutton said. “Not many people realize how many schools we had in Cades Cove, or how many teachers.”
Several pages of the book are devoted to listing the teachers Sutton has discovered along with the school where they were employed and the dates they served. Male teachers are listed separately from the females.
“What I tried to do was to locate all the teachers I could,” Sutton said. “I started out with Golden Williams. She told me about a lot of Cades Cove teachers. I’d ask everybody, the ones that were born in Cades Cove, who their teachers were, and then I’d go to try to find their family to do interviews and get pictures of them.”
Maps show the location of 10 schools Sutton has found that existed within Cades Cove through the years: Shields Field School, Cooper Field School, Upper School, Lower School, Flint School, Laurel Springs, Spruce Flats (Crib Gap), Spruce Flats, Consolidated School and Cable School. Sutton said each school has its own chapter.
The earliest schools in Cades Cove were the “old field schools,” established during the 1820s, 1830s and 1840s. These were log structures with dirt floors located in fields that had been cleared. “Residents of Cades Cove built the schools and arranged for compensation for the teachers, usually a combination of money, produce and bartering,” Sutton writes in the book.
In the course of researching, Sutton said she ran across a set of rules for the early teachers. “They had all kinds of regulations,” she said. “They had to wear two petticoats, their skirts had to be to their ankles, and they couldn’t ride in a buggy or a carriage or a car with anybody except their brother or their daddy. The women couldn’t date. The men could date on Wednesday afternoons and go to church. If they left town, they had to get permission from the school supervisor.” The female teachers were all young, unmarried women. “They’d stay awhile and then leave,” Sutton said with a laugh.
Book sale, signing
Sutton will hold a book sale and signing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Townsend Spring Festival at the Cades Cove Preservation Association booth. The books will sell for $35. They also will be available through CCPA’s Cades Cove Museum, located at 1006 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, in the historic Thompson-Brown House.
Gloria Motter, museum director, said Sutton’s book is unique, a product of many hours of work. “This isn’t someone else’s stuff, this is what she has done,” Motter said. “That’s a one-of-a-kind book.”
Sutton was born in Cades Cove to Howard and Ora Lane Gregory. In 1939, after formation of GSMNP, the family moved to Greenback. Sutton is a graduate of East Tennessee Baptist Hospital’s School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Blount Memorial Hospital from 1958-63, then for the state of Tennessee at the Blount County Health Department from 1963-84, when she transferred to the Licensure Division in Knoxville. After retiring from the Licensure Division in 1993, she worked at the Blount Memorial Home Health Agency until retiring in 2005. Sutton serves as vice president of the Cades Cove Preservation Association and spends much of her time researching, writing and speaking about life in Cades Cove.
