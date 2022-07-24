If you enjoy paper crafting, books, upcycling materials that would otherwise end up in the landfill and socializing with likeminded people, a new class beginning Thursday, July 28, at the Blount County Public Library is the place to be.
The class, Book Construction for Seniors ages 60 and up, will be held Thursdays for four weeks. Fiber artist Bailey Earith will show participants how to create their own unique art books, teach the terminology associated with bookmaking and introduce the class members to a variety of bookbinding techniques. No prior experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided. Registration is required, and attendance is limited to the first 20 people who sign up. After the program concludes, the books will be displayed in the library.
Kathleen Christy, adult services manager at the library, said the class is offered at no charge thanks to a grant by the Tennessee Arts Commission.
“This is a creative aging grant for people 60 years old or older, and it’s to help that population stay active, be creative and be in contact with other people,” Christy said. “It’s a four-week class beginning July 28, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. We ask that you sign up and come to all of them.” Registration deadline is Wednesday, July 27.
What’s an art book?
Earith, owner of Bailey Fiber Art Studio in Maryville, explained what an “art book” is.
“An art book is something that is very organic,” she said. “All the pages aren’t necessarily the same size. There might be pockets and tags and little inserts and tabs—it might not shut flat, it might be bursting at the seams, you might have to tie it shut. You might put in a meaningful greeting card or a map from a vacation, and that would also be pages in your book that you would actually sew into the book.”
Don’t be intimidated by the term “sew.” Earith said she will show how to do a pamphlet stitch to bind the book together using large needles and thread. “If you can sew on a button, you can sew a pamphlet stitch,” she said.
The book itself is made from upcycled materials, such as cereal boxes or cracker boxes, assorted found papers such as scrap papers and calendars, and used books. Earith said, “I have already gathered some books that were on their way to the dumpster, and they will be able to use those as the foundation for their cover. Then they will add the inside to personalize it.
“You never can tell what the original material was,” Earith said. “It’s elevated, if you will.”
When the class is completed, each student will have a book that they can use for keeping notes, writing a journal, painting in it, using it to hold photos or memorabilia, or to give as a gift. The possibilities are as unique as the creators themselves. Earith said, “You can do anything you want, and it all falls under the topic of making a book. I love the idea of turning common household materials into something spectacular and unique.
“I’m planning on the class being fun! It’s very creative, and it’s fun to know a few rules and how-tos and then let your creativity flow and get something that is unique to you,” she said.
Many advantages
Christy said a class such as this helps the older population develop relationships with others plus encourages creativity. “I think creativity is so important,” she said. “It gives you a good quality of life, you’re learning new things, you’re using your hands. The more we learn, the more we are able to continue learning. Everything is paid for in this class, and it’s a great opportunity.”
Earith, who has been making books for about 15 years, agreed.
“There are so many advantages,” she said. “First of all, they get to meet other seniors that are interested in the same topic, so hopefully they will develop friendships and meet outside of class. It also gives them an opportunity to socialize and have a place to go, a chance to learn something new and explore something they haven’t done before. This is similar to the scrapbooking that was so popular a few years ago, so you can preserve your memories, give as gifts, make journals—it’s got a lot of value as a skill set for people to have. It’s very empowering to realize that you can make art and make something wonderful at little to no cost because the materials are everyday items you’d normally have at hand. That adds an extra level of being very rewarding.
“And you can’t beat a free art class! Free is always good!”
