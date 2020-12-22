All the students Boone Dixon taught or coached will have graduated from Maryville City Schools in a few years, but his family, former students and colleagues are ensuring his legacy lives on.
This spring a female and a male student graduating from Maryville High School will receive the first Boone Dixon Memorial Scholarships of $2,500 each, and fundraising is continuing to be able to endow the scholarship fund.
The Maryville City Schools Foundation announced this month that the scholarships will go to “well-rounded, determined, and compassionate students graduating from MHS who exemplify many of the qualities that made Boone Dixon so special. He had an insatiable curiosity for the world around him, a passion for being active in nature, and a sincere care for people near and far.”
He died in May at age 38 of a heart attack, but in fewer than four decades lived a full life and eagerly shared it with others, those close to him said.
At Maryville Junior High
Dixon attended Alcoa schools through seventh grade and traveled the world, but the building now called Maryville Junior High is central to his life story.
It was Maryville Middle School when he arrived in eighth grade and first started dating Sarah Hickman. They became “Mr. and Miss Maryville High,” married in 2008 and have two sons, Abel, who turned 7 last month, and Ezra, who will be 3 in January.
Boone Dixon was a student teacher at the junior high and a teacher, bringing to life lessons on world history and geography.
Principal Melissa Stowers worked with Dixon for three years. “You could tell that his heart was in what he was doing,” she said. “He was passionate about coming here every day.”
She and others close to Dixon said he connected with all types of students, not just those in his class or whom he coached. He knew what it was like to be a new student in eighth grade, and he could talk with the students who like anime, a style of drawing that originated in Japan.
“There wasn’t one type of kid that was Boone’s kid,” Stowers said.
He would help students after school or on Saturdays and sometimes held study sessions at Vienna Coffee House, fellow junior high teacher Chris Dunkel said. Dixon not only would reach out to a student going through a rough time, but also the child’s parents.
“Boone was one of the smartest people I’ve ever met and definitely one of the most compassionate and generally kind people,” Dunkel said.
With a love of learning and wide experience, Dixon could talk about anything. Dunkel said he and other teachers sometimes called Dunkel “the professor,” and family members said everyone wanted him on their trivia team.
Dixon didn’t just talk; he really listened.
“When you talked to him, he was so attentive and it always felt like he cared so much about what you had to say,” Stowers said.
When Boone Dixon earned his educational specialist degree through Lincoln Memorial University, he focused on curriculum and instruction, not administration. “He never wanted to leave the classroom,” Sarah Dixon said. Her husband also could never imagine retiring.
“He loved being with the students,” she said. “He loved talking about the world.”
“The greatest compliment I got about him as a teacher is people always told me that the conversations at their dinner table were never better than when their kids were in his class, because he was opening their eyes to people and places and things their children had never been exposed to and really challenging the way they were thinking about things,” Sarah Dixon said.
“He was inspiring families to have better dinner conversations about the world based on what he’s teaching them,” she said. “I think it’s just the greatest compliment.”
A world of experience
Boone Dixon’s love for travel and passion for other cultures began at the age of 11, when he spent a month in Rome as part of the Children’s International Summer Village program with children from around the world, according to his mother, Diane Dixon.
During middle and high school he experienced Norway and the Czech Republic through summer exchange programs. He studied abroad during his junior year of college, going to Copenhagen, Denmark, other Scandinavian countries and Russia. After college Boone and Sarah taught in Japan.
“He could instill love of other cultures because he had lived there and could tell the students about his adventures,” Diane Dixon explained in an email to The Daily Times.
Always moving
One of the reasons Dixon’s death in May was so shocking was that he had a healthy lifestyle. He and his wife had run in the morning, with one son riding his bicycle and the other in a stroller. Boone went for another run that night and had a heart attack. “He loved running at night,” Sarah Dixon said. “He died doing exactly what he loved.”
As a 3-year-old he had so much energy that his mother signed him up for gymnastics at Perpetual Motion. T-ball and soccer followed, and the soccer continued through high school.
He volunteered to help with Maryville’s cross country team before becoming a paid assistant coach.
“He was young and fast and could keep up with the fast ones,” Coach Landon Harris said. During conversation-pace runs of 8 to 10 miles, Dixon and the students would talk. Even after students graduated, they would return during college breaks to run with Dixon.
“Boone always coached because he loved running and he loved being with the students,” his wife said. For him, it was a way to be a positive influence on them outside of the classroom.
Boone Dixon’s death came shortly before the cross country season began, and Sarah Dixon, who is a competitive runner, had volunteered with the team before their first son was born to step in as assistant coach.
“I thought being around the high schoolers would be part of a healing process, and it really has been,” she said.
During the 2019 season, Boone Dixon told Harris that he’d like to give some motivational talks. The first lesson centered on the Finnish word “sisu,” encompassing grit, resilience and stoic determination.
“It took so well, and kids started saying that word to each other,” Harris said. “It just kind of captured the team.”
Last year’s seniors put it on a T-shirt, and “sisu” was on the back of one of the team’s shirts this year, too.
It’s also now on a memorial bench in a courtyard of the junior high.
Scholarship start
Two separate groups approached the Maryville City Schools Foundation with the scholarship idea, and already efforts have raised more than $16,000, but more is needed to ensure future funding through an endowment.
To help establish the scholarship, the foundation contributed $1 per registration fee from the August Rebel Run and accepted contributions through the event’s sign-up website, raising nearly $2,000. The Maryville Junior High School Student Council contributed $2,500, and Dunkel said plans are to raise more money for the scholarships when the school is able to hold dances again.
“The way he always handled adversity was to make something positive out of it,” Stowers said. “We want to honor him, and we want to do something that has a lasting impact.”
Boone Dixon taught his wife about stoicism, being comfortable about those things we can’t control, including death. “The most important thing is to make the most out of your life on Earth,” she explained.
Her husband kept a journal of gratitude, so she knows he was thankful for the people in his life.
“He died so fulfilled in his work and his family and his life, and that’s something that really brings me great comfort,” Sarah Dixon said.
