Ashley Pearl Box has been promoted to marketing director for Dancing Bear Lodge & Appalachian Bistro and Apple Valley Mountain Village.
according to Mark Oldham, CEO of Oldham Hospitality, owner of the 2 properties.
“We are tremendously excited to promote Ashley to this new position,” said Mark Oldham, CEO of Oldham Hospitality, which owns both 2 properties. She has worked diligently over the past several years and deserves this title. From starting as a front desk clerk to taking on small graphics assignments to handling full blown marketing campaigns, she has seen it all and has performed very admirably. We are proud that she is a native Blount Countian and is self-taught with every software package she uses," Oldham said in a press release.
Box will handle every aspect of marketing for the two sister properties from social media to print to radio to in-house flyers.
