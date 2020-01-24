Keeli Boyce, community volunteer, founder and owner of Express Strategic Services and co-founder of Beautifully Designed for More, an organization helping women live lives with purpose, was presented with the 2020 Blount County Athena Leadership Award Thursday at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville. The announcement was received with enthusiasm by friends, family and Athena Leadership Program supporters, who honored Boyce with applause and a standing ovation.
“I feel like I’ve won just standing up here with these ladies,” Boyce said after receiving the Athena statue. “My daughters are the reason why I do this — to show them that when we are blessed, then we have to give and serve others. That is our goal in life, and also to let Jesus’ light shine through us.” She mentioned the effects of small acts of kindness and how the ripples can affect not only one life, but the lives of others throughout generations. She presented a challenge to the audience. “When you’re blessed, bless others. Plant the seeds. Start the ripple.”
The eighth annual Athena Leadership Award banquet recognized Boyce and nine additional Blount County women for their professional excellence, dedication to their community and support for other women. The finalists also included Elizabeth Coffield, realtor and shareholder with LeConte Realty and owner of the Neighborhood Barre Maryville Franchise; Willa Estell, pastor of St. Paul AME Zion Church in Maryville; Penny Ferguson, educator with Maryville High School; Sally Joines, community volunteer; Jan McCoy, community volunteer; Jackie Mills, realtor with Realty Executives Associates; Tracy Queen, general manager of ICC International; Heather Ripley, owner of Ripley PR; and Patsy Russell, community volunteer and retired educator.
The Athena Leadership Award is presented to an exemplary leader who has achieved excellence in her profession, served the community in a meaningful way and assisted women to achieve their full leadership potential. Nominations for the honor are accepted each fall, and an independent committee chooses the finalists, and ultimately, the winner of the award, using guidelines provided by Athena International. The Blount County program is sponsored by The Daily Times and Lamon Jewelers with special thanks to Pistol Creek Catch of the Day for providing entertainment, Sullivan’s Downtown for catering the meal, the Clayton Center for the Arts for the venue, and Gather & Blume, which provided flowers for the honorees and table centerpieces.
