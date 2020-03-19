Although local schools will remain closed next week, the Boys & Girls Club of Blount County plans to remain open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will accept new students at a discounted rate.
“We plan to open every day to help serve the kids in Blount County,” Director Jeff Money said in a phone interview this week.
“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley knows our services are crucial to children and families in our community,” President and CEO Bart McFadden said in a news release this week. “We meet many essential needs of our families, including providing meals, educational support, and a safe space. Thus, we are committed to continue services in our clubs during this situation,” with precautions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
During a usual spring break, about 70 students would spend time at the Maryville club, but this week the number dwindled below 30.
“We can take over 100,” Money said. When school is open, the club provides transportation from more than a dozen schools across the three public school districts to the former Fort Craig school building on South Washington Street.
Operations are different amid concerns about the novel coronavirus.
“We’re doing more individual and small group activities,” explained Lakishia Goss, and partners that usually provide programs at the club including music and scouting have suspended their public operations.
There are no field trips, no group sports, and instead of having everyone in the cafeteria together, about 10 at a time are eating. Money and Goss said they will adapt procedures based on how many children are present.
The Boys & Girls Club also is following cleaning procedures about every 30 minutes. “We’ve got a stringent sanitation process,” McFadden said in an interview.
The membership rate has been cut from the usual $75 to $25 a week, and scholarships are available. “We’re not going to let cost stand in the way of helping parents,” McFadden said, noting that parents may be seeking safe care for children while they must continue working. “This is truly about meeting needs.”
“We’re going to make sure we’re responding to what’s happening in East Tennessee,” McFadden said in the interview. If a club does have to close, he said, it plans to continue to provide meals.
“For now, we will continue to be open with regular hours at all sites,” McFadden said in the release. “This will allow parents of our members to continue working regular hours and enable us to continue to meet the needs of our kids and keep them actively engaged in positive activities. We will aggressively monitor the ongoing situation and continue consultation with medical professionals to make any necessary adjustments as this evolves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.