Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley is replacing leadership at the club in Maryville, a move it said is designed to expand the number of children served.
President and CEO Bart McFadden confirmed in a call Friday, Feb. 11, with The Daily Times that the organization had removed the Blount County club’s executive director and director but said about eight other staff members would remain in place.
A written statement from McFadden said the organization over several years has discussed that more kids in the community need the opportunities the club provides and the need to build deeper relationships with schools and parents.
“Despite these identified needs, these relationships have not developed,” the statement said. “As a result, the number of children we serve in our Clubs on a daily basis has remained consistently in the 70-75 range, even with the addition of the Eagleton College and Career Academy site this school year. For the past five years, the goal for daily attendance has remained steady at 120 kids. Therefore, we have regularly been serving at less than 65% of our capacity in Blount County.”
Although the club has added programs such as Youth Force job training as well as 17 months of free services, the statement said, “member retention has continued to struggle and real growth has been absent.”
McFadden’s statement said the Blount County community has long supported the Boys & Girls Club. “The donors in our community, and more importantly, the children of our community deserve to have a strong, high-performing Boys & Girls Club ready to meet their needs and to connect more deeply with the community that so generously supports our work,” he wrote.
While the Boys & Girls Club searches for a new executive director for Blount County, Director of Operations Dean Deatherage will lead the Maryville site and its staff.
McFadden also said the Boys & Girls Clubs “will be investing in some physical and aesthetic improvements” to the club on Washington Street.
Jeff Money, who has served as executive director of the Blount County Boys & Girls Club for more than a decade, declined to comment when reached by The Daily Times. The newspaper was unable to reach the director.
