The city of Maryville’s $72,000 investment to bring more businesses and bodies into downtown launched Thursday morning with a presentation on how to define downtown Maryville and imagine its brand.
Maryville Downtown Association members and business owners met with a handful of city officials and representatives from North Star Place Branding & Marketing. The firm has offices in Nashville and Jacksonville, Florida.
About 20 sat inside the sunlit and wood-planked room atop downtown at SkyView at Broadway Social to generate and compare ideas.
Questions were raised on whether the area should reflect tradition or progress — modernizing types of businesses or sticking to the city’s roots.
Mostly agreed downtown is traditional and hoped it could become more modern and progressive.
One crowd member brought up the importance of embracing the history and growth of the city.
Bobby Cox, business member of MDA and manager of Bill Cox Furniture and Design, said “people really hold onto rich histories downtown.”
The building he works in has a centuries-long history, reporting from The Daily Times states. Built in 1907, it has housed several different businesses after the building formerly in its place was destroyed by fire in 1906.
Cox added that from a retail standpoint, one word that describes downtown Maryville is “challenging.”
Another that came up several times during the meeting was “potential.” Crowd members described downtown Maryville as “almost,” “growing” and “untapped.”
They said they hoped the branding project would not only encourage community members and tourists to come to downtown businesses, but that more businesses also would be encouraged to come downtown.
At the beginning of the presentation, the North Star representative said branding can create “order out of random activity.”
Although each downtown business sells and promotes different items, branding represents a sense of togetherness that can encourage people to join or shop it, officials said.
The crowd tended to settle in the middle on the scale of what a brand should look like — edgy or safe, bold or subtle, bright or muted.
A discussion about mountaintops in the logo sparked comments.
Some said mountains shouldn’t be in the logo and believed they’re more closely associated with Townsend. They also didn’t want the logo to be focused on tourism.
Others argued in favor of putting mountains on a logo, saying that it creates an image for “a town with a destination.”
One said she knows she is home when she tops the hill by Maryville City Municipal Building and sees the Three Sisters Mountains in the distance.
Community members who want to get involved in the branding process can visit BrandingMaryville.com.
