Members of different political parties in Blount and surrounding counties now have a safe space to discuss and debate issues after organizers officially established the Braver Angels East Tennessee Alliance in late January.
Braver Angels, a national bipartisan organization, encourages civil discourse among people with different political opinions. Through workshops, meetings and debates, members across the political spectrum engage in conversations meant to challenge their beliefs, but never change their minds.
“We have a singular desire to get to know each other better,” Braver Angels Tennessee Deputy State Coordinator Stan Lisle said.
The national Braver Angels alliance started in 2016 when founders brought together 11 Donald Trump supporters and 11 Hillary Clinton supporters for a discussion in Lebanon, Ohio.
“This was the beginning of the organization originally called Better Angels, and of a powerful new approach to political depolarization that would soon sprout across the country,” Braver Angels’ website states.
Roughly five years after the first alliance was established in Lebanon, a similar one was born in East Tennessee.
The establishment of an East Tennessee alliance has been in the works for months. A group of eight or nine Blount Countians frequently would meet via Zoom and discuss the potential for Braver Angels in the area.
Vandy Kemp helped create that core group after attending a Braver Angels workshop in February 2019. There she met Lisle and other state Braver Angels members and became excited at the prospect having an alliance for Blount County.
“I don’t feel like I’m part of a group,” Kemp said. “I feel like I’m a part of a movement.”
Eventually, she was connected with Eric Buchanan, who became Kemp’s Republican co-coordinator counterpart in the East Tennessee Alliance.
Every meeting requires a relatively equal number of Democrat and Republican members so conversation can flow equitably.
“You ... have to have a commitment to having an equal number of reds and blues, so that we can actually move forward with our mission of bringing reds and blues together to talk,” Lisle said.
Tennessee has one other alliance, in Nashville. People from all over the state can join either of the Tennessee Braver Angels alliances, as meetings currently are on Zoom.
Eventually, though, Buchanan said Braver Angels would like to have dozens of alliances statewide to give communities more focused groups. Ideally, there would be several alliances in an area, he said.
“It’s always been the attention of Braver Angels to have alliances in every area of the country, but it’s a matter of you’ve got to have enough interest and enough members,” Lisle said.
The benefit of having small groups to engage in tactful political discussions could contribute to the depolarization of the political sphere, Lisle said.
“That allows the opportunity for local people to engage in the conversation amongst each other and practice their skills and learn from each other,” Buchanan said. “The purpose is starting with patriotic empathy, the old-fashioned idea that we are all Americans, and we care about our fellow Americans and we love America.”
The goal of being equal parts Democrat and Republican gives Braver Angels the space to bridge a political divide that has turned violent in recent weeks. Buchanan added that the even representation engages “patriotic empathy,” the idea of understanding differences rather than changing minds.
East Tennessee alliance meetings will be the second Tuesday and fourth Thursdays of every month via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to join the alliance can do so at braverangels.org. Member fees are $12 per year. Members also can attend national events, accessible on the website.
