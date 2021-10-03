Sometimes when Alcoa Police Lt. Nicole Somers approaches someone to take a statement, they refuse to talk to her because she’s a woman. Other times, being a woman helps victimized women talk to her about what happened, without fear.
The same type of idealistically contrasting events happens with Sgts. Alexis Rodriguez and Israel Hernandez — sometimes — when they’re gathering information for a report. Rodriguez and Hernandez said some Hispanics feel betrayed, and others feel safer, connected.
Alcoa Police Department, where all three work, has gender and racial diversity in their leadership positions for the first time in the department’s history.
They’re “living history,” as Chief David Carswell said, excited that APD is progressing past what Somers said is a generational attitude.
“There is an obvious need for females; there is an obvious need for minority (groups) to get into this,” Carswell said. “We need to reflect the community that we serve.”
Carswell and Somers talked about how their department is constantly hiring. As Somers said, it’s a “wheel that keeps turning. We hire some and then we’re turning around and doing it again.”
Trying to break the barrier that keeps women and minority groups from pursuing law enforcement careers is one focus of APD’s career outreach.
Feminine law, female officer on callOne of Somers’ daughters said when her friends came to her house when she was young, they saw police gear and would always ask if her dad was a cop.
“And I’m like, ‘no, actually it’s my mom,’” Somer Gray said. “That just did not make sense in their heads.”
Having a mom in a male-dominated field, Gray said, helped her move past gender roles and stereotypes as defined by a “man’s world.” Her mom was combatting crime in the community and creating costumes, like a tissue box or bag of groceries, for her and her sister for Halloween.
“I really appreciate her being that role model for me,” Gray said, “because I don’t know many people who have a mom that’s been in law enforcement.”
Although it came with disadvantages too, she said, such as how strict her mom was on her and her sister after seeing crime and bad situations firsthand and not wanting her daughters to experience life’s dark side. Gray said she also was scared for her mom’s safety.
Evening patrol as a freshly promoted sergeant in 2015, Somers said, was “the most-fast-paced, volatile, crazy shift you could work.” She added that it was her trial, and if she made it through that, she knew she’d be able to succeed in the career.
Somers has worked at APD for 17 years and has been promoted from patrol officer, to field training officer, to field training supervisor, to patrol and training sergeant and then to general departmental instructor. Now, she is the lieutenant of support services.
“I really found that I loved training,” Somers said. “I loved seeing new people come in with no experience and turning them into great officers.”
Having tough skin is a part of the job, she said. Not only because of how her coworkers tease and talk to each other and her, but because of the situations they have seen day to day.
Moreover, she said, tough decisions have to be made in the field. As a sergeant, that meant taking responsibility for the decisions her squad made too.
“If you don’t question if you’re making the right decision,” Somers said, “then you’re probably not where you should be.”
Promoting police of color
Law enforcement has come under fire recently by protestors. Carswell said that nationwide, recent years have been the most challenging time in the history of the country to get people motivated to join law enforcement.
Hernandez and Rodriguez joined the police force without any history of law enforcement in their family trees.
Rodriguez said she was inspired in middle school by the story of a female sergeant in Austin, Texas, where she grew up.
“I felt like it would be an avenue for me to give back and to kind of just change the perspective of law enforcement,” Rodriguez said. “And how minorities see law enforcement.”
She said she and other members of minority groups in law enforcement are combatting the current societal climate — the negative perspective surrounding law enforcement in the U.S. — and what people of color grew up believing about law enforcement.
“That’s generations of minorities kind of looking negatively at law enforcement and not seeing them as being a helping hand,” Rodriguez said.
When Hernandez moved from Indiana, he said he thought the Southeast region of the U.S. would be struggling more with racial and ethics issues. Although, it was different when he got to Blount County, he said.
“There’s no opportunity that I have been denied or felt like I couldn’t achieve in the city of Alcoa,” Hernandez said.
“It’s hard when the society or the media, you know, portrays (law enforcement) in a certain way,” Hernandez said. “But the only way we’re going to change that is, you know, one step at a time and having (minority groups) feel comfortable around police officers.”
