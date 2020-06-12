A Blount County resident spent her childhood summers at her family’s cabin in the Townsend area — and the highlight of the vacations each year was playing on a nearby swinging bridge.
So when crews finish repairing the Kinzel Springs swinging bridge this summer, they will be restoring a portion of 70-year-old Martha Walker’s childhood.
The bridge was closed last year because of decaying wood. When learning of the closure Walker — who now lives full time at her family’s cabin — along with nearby residents met with Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick to make sure the bridge would be restored instead of torn down.
“We were begging for our bridge actually,” Walker said.
Walker, Charles Burks and Rebecca Emert Burks put together a history of the bridge, and they used it to make their case for why it should be saved. The Burks own a cabin next to the swinging bridge.
The residents got their wish and bridge repairs began last fall; however, reconstruction efforts were halted because of cold winter weather and the coronavirus pandemic, Headrick said in a phone interview. Now, it will take crews about four to five weeks to complete the work.
While Walker has fond childhood memories of the bridge just off Walnut Loop Road spanning Little River, it also provides a safety valve for when the area floods in the winter.
“(My) only way out is to put my car on high ground and call a family member to come and get me,” Walker said. “I had to exit across that swinging bridge, and I’ve had to exit with my two dogs and my overnight case.”
Fond memories
While standing next to the bridge, Walker told The Daily Times stories detailing why the bridge is so important to her. Walker said during any party growing up, she and fellow children had to make a trip to the bridge.
“That was the highlight: Walking down to the swinging bridge and shaking it, running across and acting like kids,” she said, “and shooting fireworks from the swinging bridge.”
Walker also recalled a few more grown-up moments intertwined with the bridge.
“Many people — and I’m not telling on anybody — have shared their first kiss on that bridge,” she said.
When the bridge reopens, a new generation will get to create those experiences again.
Stay a while
While the bridge will need periodic upkeep, crews shouldn’t have to make any significant repairs for about 12-15 years, Headrick said. The new bridge’s planks are made from a composite material that looks like wood, but is more weather resistant.
The county also hired a third-party engineer to help look over the details to double check that tax funds are spent appropriately.
“I’m a firm believer when you spend a penny — or you spend $10,000 — let’s make it the best you can be, and not continue to throw good money at the bank,” Headrick said.
Headrick is glad the repairs will help residents.
“We feel really good about the products we are going to give the folks in that community, and have it back up and going,” Headrick said. “They deserve to have their swinging bridge back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.