Design work is underway to replace three Blount County bridges, repair a fourth and stabilize the slopes for two roads.
Last month the Blount County Commission gave the highway department permission to spend $2.1 million on the projects from the department’s fund balance, and state funding is expected for at least one of the bridge replacements.
Two of the bridges slated for replacement — Clover Hill Bridge over Baker Creek in Maryville and the Wildwood Road Bridge over Branch Creek — were deemed “structurally deficient” on a state examination in late 2021.
Though the Tennessee Department of Transportation marked the general condition of several bridges as generally “poor,” the safety of the bridge users is not an issue, Blount County Highway Department Operations Manager Jim Cox told The Daily Times. If user safety were a concern, those structures would not be left open to the public, he said.
The TDOT rating scale runs to 100, with a high number signifying greater sufficiency. Clover Hill Bridge scored a 26.2 on the TDOT assessment, while the Wildwood Road Bridge received a 42.9, according to documentation provided to the county commission.
The third planned for replacement, Big Springs Bridge over Gallagher Creek in Friendsville, received a score of 48.
Other projects included in the resolution to spend $2.1 million include repairs to the Carr’s Creek Bridge in Townsend, and slope stabilization for Nebo Road in Walland and Old Tuckaleechee Road in Townsend.
A memo from highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick to the Blount County Commission lists replacing tile on the Carr’s Creek Bridge as the number three priority behind replacing the Clover Hill and Big Springs bridges, based on the county engineer’s assessment of deterioration in a 6-foot corrugated metal pipe.
“The tile has reached a critical condition — basically, the tile has deteriorated to the point of separation of the seams (see attached photos). Likewise, the tile has buckled and detached from the concrete headwalls, thus allowing the stone and asphalt to spill out into the stream. The roadway or travel lanes have settled, creating a significant dip in the travel lanes,” Headrick wrote.
If the bridge fails, the memo states, the people living in the area above the bridge would be “isolated,” since Carr’s Creek Road dead ends.
TDOT provided the department with a list of recommendations based on its inspections.
The state’s list of recommended repairs on Clover Hill include improvements to retaining walls on the bridge, addressing embankment erosion — which can, among other problems, damage a bridge’s supports — and stabilizing a headwall. The state also suggested adding a “narrow bridge” warning.
TDOT had fewer recommendations for the Big Springs Road Bridge. The bridge could use improvements to address undermining at a bridge abutment, a type of support. Additionally, it could benefit from routine maintenance such as the addition of bridge rails, the assessment states.
The highway department intends to use state aid to replace the Wildwood Road Bridge.
