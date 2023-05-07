Principal Mark Dowlen already is expecting an emotional ceremony in May 2025, when Eagleton College and Career Academy graduates its first seniors.
Those students started at what was then Eagleton Middle School in 2018, the year he joined the staff as assistant principal. They are the first to spend seven years at the school as it is evolves to serve grades six through 12.
Several of the current sophomores and one freshman joined Dowlen on Friday morning, May 4, in welcoming Blount County government and school leaders to campus to see and hear about the school's progress, including a new classroom building and athletic facilities.
He commended the students who chose to stay at Eagleton through its "growing pains" instead of requesting a transfer. "We had a vision of of what facilities were going to look like. We had a vision of what programs were going to look like," Dowlen said. "They knew that everything wasn't going to be in place perfect for them day one."
"They want to leave behind that legacy of 'We were the first ones,'" Dowlen told the visitors.
Choosing Eagleton
Previously students who attended Eagleton Middle School would have been zoned to continue their studies at Heritage High School. However, that distance was a barrier to some families, particularly juggling after-school activities that might require an hour-long roundtrip journey to pick up students.
Before ECCA began, Jedniel Balderrama's brother chose to attend Alcoa High School, which Dowlen noted is probably within walking distance of their home. Jedniel said his mother wanted him to attend Alcoa too, but he said, "I feel like this school represents me a lot."
A freshman, he's a member of ECCA's soccer and cross country teams. "I can't wait until they finish the field," he said.
Nevaeh Momolu was zoned for William Blount High School and requested a transfer to ECCA. "I knew that she would be an asset to our school and our programs," Dowlen said, explaining the process for accepting transfer requests.
The principal said he's also seeing requests from families who are zoned for Knox County Schools but live closer to Eagleton.
ECCA is offering some unique opportunities. For example, while students in the health science programs at Heritage and William Blount high schools can become certified nursing assistants, at ECCA they will have the opportunity to become certified as physical therapy aides.
Royals family
Current enrollment at ECCA is 588 for grades six through 10, with 98 sophomores and 108 freshmen. The size allows greater connection and opportunities, Dowlen explained.
"I love the small class sizes and how each student has a personal connection with their teachers," said Natalie Murrell, a member of the Class of 2025.
"It's like family," said Carlee Smith, even for students who aren't involved in sports or other activities.
Cindy Salinas Avelina first came to Eagleton when it housed the district's English as a Second Language program. "I wanted to stay at Eagleton because I want to show everyone that we are capable of doing everything that other schools can do," she said.
Dowlen noted that while Cindy started in the ESL program, "she is one of the top academic achievers in our school."
"Cindy is one of the ones that keeps me in check to make sure we're going to offer the highest levels of academic classes through AP and honors and dual enrollment and dual credit, as she has high hopes," the principal said. This fall ECCA students will be able to take an Advance Placement precalculus class on a hybrid schedule, one day a week in the building and four from the learning lab or remotely.
"I chose to stay at Eagleton because I want to help build the high school program on a strong, committed foundation," said Natalie, a comment echoed by her classmates.
The students have a voice and an active part as the programs evolve, from recruiting fellow students as players for new sports teams to recommending courses for the school's May term. During the last 30 days of the school year, after state testing, they have the opportunity to earn 2.5 credits with required courses, such as personal finance, and electives such as film studies.
"I'm never going to start with 'No, we can't do that.' It's 'Go put something together and bring it back, and let's talk,'" Dowlen said.
The sophomores already are talking about a senior trip. "That's something you can do when you have 100 kids in a class. It's kind of hard to do with 400 kids in a senior class," Dowlen said.
Building a brand
After the student ambassadors talked about their studies and other activities, Blount County commissioner John Giles told them, "You're everything I wasn't in high school," commending them as articulate leaders. "I am blown away," he said.
"You're building a brand here," Giles said, lauding the first impression they are creating. "The community is watching you, and the younger kids in your class and the school are watching you."
Some of the students mentioned being eager for ECCA's new athletic facilities to be complete. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell commented on how good the football field looks, akin to a Division I college football facility. "It looks like it ought to have a blimp flying over it," the mayor said to laughter, assuring the students the Eagleton softball and baseball fields will be just as nice.
"This community has been overlooked for a long time, and not anymore," said Mitchell, who grew up in Eagleton and still lives in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.