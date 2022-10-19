With more than 137,000 total residents, Blount County has a single public library. That leaves the Blount County Public Library and its staff with the task of serving a population dispersed among numerous, sometimes distant, cities, towns and unincorporated areas.
Without current plans for another branch, BCPL Director Manny Leite is interested in starting an initiative to bring the library a little closer to the entire community. Leite recently applied for a grant worth $25,000, meant to fund the addition of a library locker. That locker would allow patrons to pick up library materials that they’ve reserved at locations convenient to them.
The grant opportunity comes from the Blackberry Farm Foundation, and if the application is approved, Blount County’s library locker system would be the first of its kind in Tennessee.
At 508 N. Cusick Street in Maryville, the Blount County Public Library is in a central location. But getting to that center from more peripheral spots has costs in terms of time and convenience. From the library to Townsend, for instance, the standard drive time is about an hour round trip. Reducing the distance between patrons and the library is a major goal of Leite’s.
“Something that I want to work on is getting the library into these communities that are at a distance. Townsend is a part of Blount County and parts of Greenback and Seymour are in Blount County, and I want to reach them,” he explained. “Maybe families don’t have the time to be driving a half hour each way or 45 minutes each way, but maybe they’ll take five to 10 minutes and pick up their materials at a locker.”
Though the Blackberry Farm Foundation grant would fund one locker, in time, Leite said, “My goal would be to have lockers in all parts of the county. Basically, bring the library to the Townsend and Walland areas, or bring them to Friendsville or Greenback.” He stressed that he’d like to see the library partner with local businesses and organizations to place them.
Leite told The Daily Times that his idea stemmed from initiatives that libraries in other states have undertaken, but also from observing how companies such as Amazon have added self-service pickup options in recent years. If the locker system gets funding approvals, BCPL staff would simply drop off reserved materials at the lockers — situated in indoor locations — and return them to the library once patrons are finished.
Since the grant was only recently submitted, there are still uncertainties about funding and timelines, but Leite said that he considers the library locker program a kind of first step, with other initiatives to follow. Less than a year into his tenure as library director, he says he’ll continue looking for new ways of making the library more accessible to Blount Countians.
“That’s just the start of my vision. What I want to do, beginning in 2023, is go to all the areas in this county and speak to organizations and ask what services they want at the library. We have an assortment of desires from the public. I’ve heard everything from more meeting rooms to more dance space — I’ve heard about a gaming center and a local archive geared toward Appalachian history, which I think sounds pretty cool,” he said. At the end of the day, he explained, “I want people’s voices to be heard.”
