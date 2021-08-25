In anticipation of crowds for the Music and Market event Friday, Broadway Avenue in Maryville will be closed Friday evening from Norwood Street to Cates Street, according to an announcement from the Maryville Downtown Association.
The event lasts from 5-9 p.m.
Anyone who attends the event is encouraged to park at the Harper Avenue municipal parking lot, the Founders Lot or the lower levels of Maryville's main municipal parking garage by entering via West Church Avenue.
For more information about the event, visit downtownmaryville.com or its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.