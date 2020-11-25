The Maryville Downtown Association will hold its Holiday Craft Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Broadway Avenue from Cates Street to Norwood and the municipal parking garage top level will be closed that day from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Maryville city officials stated in an announcement that drivers can use Church Street and Harper Avenue to detour around the event.
For more information about the Holiday Craft Market, contact Pete Simmons at pete@downtownmaryville.com.
