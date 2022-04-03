The Broadway Center for the Arts is excited to bring “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” to East Tennessee April 6-8. Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, this live production is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films.
“Once upon a time, Belle and the Beast united all the Disney fairy tale kingdoms in an idyllic land called Auradon. To ensure peace in Auradon, villains and their sidekicks were banished to the Isle of the Lost, a wretched, magic-free island. Separated by a magical portal, the citizens lived isolated from each other for many years. Twenty years later, in present day Auradon, Ben — the teenaged son of Belle and the Beast — reveals his first official decree for his coronation to his parents: the children on the Isle of the Lost will come to live in Auradon. As a test run, Ben has chosen the children of Maleficent, Evil Queen Grimhilde, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil to leave the Isle to attend Auradon Prep. Terrified of this decision, Belle and Beast warn Ben that this will be his one chance to bring villains into their world; if it fails, the portal between the two worlds will be closed forever.”
Featuring two incredible casts, BCA’s production of Disney’s Descendants will be performed at the historic Capitol Theater in downtown Maryville on April 6, 7 and 8. Artistic Director Dustin Rader shares, “We are thrilled to bring this beloved modern-day Disney tale to the stage with this fun, fast-paced musical adapted for young performers. Our casts have worked hard to deliver an exceptional show complete with extraordinary choreography, creative interpretations of these fun characters, and music that will have the audience singing along.”
BCA will be presenting 5 public performances of Disney’s Descendants: The Musical along with a “Sensory Friendly” performance for the special needs community over the three-day period. “We have two incredibly talented casts with 55 cast members in total including several new actors who will make their BCA debut with this show. These dynamic students have collaborated to create an energetic show for all ages.” according to Amanda Rader, producer of the show.
This is the fourth major show for The Broadway Center for the Arts which is dedicated to providing opportunities for all children to be a part of the theater experience. “We strive to make theater available to everyone. From offering “sensory friendly” shows to creating backstage and other creative opportunities for learning, we want everyone to feel welcome in the theater and be part of the show. We know that there are students who love theater, but have no interest in being on stage, so we create avenues to teach kids about the magic that happens behind the scenes” according to Dustin. For this performance, local dance students choreographed all the dance numbers in the style that Disney Channel has become so famous for. Students also helped design and build the sets, props and even assisted in costuming the performance. Additionally, students will be working in behind-the-scenes roles during the performances. The make-up artists, assistant audio engineer, and even assistant stage manager will all be students learning this trade.
Performances will take place at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6; 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, and at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, April 8. General admission tickets are $15 each and are currently available to all performances at www.broa
