Broadway Avenue from Cates to Norwood streets will be closed 5-9 p.m. Friday for the city's first Music and Market event downtown, the city of Maryville announced.
The municipal parking lot at Broadway and Cusick also will be closed. Parking will be available in the area off Harper Avenue and Church Street, and detours will be in place.
More information about Music and Market is at downtownmaryville.com.
