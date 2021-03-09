A brush fire was controlled Tuesday near Lovers Lane in Townsend, Police Chief Kevin Condee told The Daily Times.
Townsend Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions said at 1:20 p.m. crews were working on getting the blaze under control.
Condee said at 2:15 p.m. the fire was under control and Stallions messaged at 3 p.m. the fire had grown, but remained contained.
The 5- to 10-acre fire happened on the same day there were controlled burns near the Wears Valley border with Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but they are not connected, Stallions said.
More crews were coming to assist volunteer firefighters throughout the afternoon, and Stallions said no structures were threatened.
According to U.S. Geological Survey weather data for March 9, much of Blount County was rated at a 71-80 on the fire potential index where 100 represents the highest flammability level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.