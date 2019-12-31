The Blount County Sheriff’s office is investigating a near drowning of an 8-year-old boy that occurred Monday at a residence on Bletchley Park Drive in Friendsville.
The boy was transported by American Medical Response ambulances to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville where he is recovering in the intensive care unit, said Marian O’Briant, BCSO public information officer.
O’Briant added the situation does not appear suspicious.
The Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department received a page from 911 at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday that an 8-year-old boy had potentially drowned in a bathtub, said Steve Hargis, FVFD public information officer. The boy was unconscious and not breathing.
“The child was not in good shape when we got there,” he said.
EMS Friendsville and Blount County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the incident.
“When the 8-year-old left he was breathing and had a heart beat,” Hargis said. “Any time a child is involved (in an incident) it is a scary situation.”
The situation is developing, and The Daily Times will update this story as more information is released.
