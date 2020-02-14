The Blount County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Knoxville woman who is accused of breaking into a man’s home and attacking him with a saw, broken wine glass and fire extinguisher earlier this month.
On Feb. 2, Lisa Ann Devenyi called the victim, her ex-boyfriend, and he told her she didn’t want her to come over, Blount County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jarrod Millsaps said. Later that day, Devenyi allegedly broke into the victim’s Louisville home, and assaulted him while he was in bed.
“(Devenyi) tried to attack him with a saw, and he was able to get it away from her, and she then attacked him with a wine glass and stabbed him all over his body,” Millsaps said.
He then got got away, and Devenyi chased the victim with a fire extinguisher, Millsaps said. She may have hit him with the fire extinguisher, but the deputy chief noted it was unclear if she made contact with the improvised weapon.
A neighbor saw the incident and reported it to law enforcement.
“On our officers’ arrival there were signs of a struggle,” Millsaps said. “We did file (two) warrants for aggravated domestic assault, and burglary for her breaking into the house.”
Sheriff’s deputies have not been able to locate the women, and BCSO entered her information into the National Crime Information Center database, Millsaps said on Thursday afternoon. The NCIC is a nationwide shared database between law enforcement departments used to locate wanted suspects.
“We’re trying to find her,” Millsaps said.
