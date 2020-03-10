The Blount County Commission’s Budget Committee voted Tuesday to increase funding to add two full-time county employees.
Per Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell’s recommendation, the Community Justice Initiative requested $23,193 to be used to hire a program coordinator for the transition center.
Budget Committee members approved in August $1,259,400 to be used for the purchase of land in the Bungalow community in Maryville. Since August, the land has been closed on and the access road to the property has been under construction.
The next step to forming the transition center, according to Mitchell’s three-phase plan for the program, is to hire an employee to develop programming for the center.
The employee would not only handle programming and project development for the transition center but also would brainstorm ways to improve the county jail — which is 58% over capacity, according to a January Jail Summary Report by the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
Some $6,302 was requested by the Blount County Highway Department to convert a part-time position into a full-time position at the recycling center. The amount also would cover hauling costs at the center.
Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick also proposed in a memo to the committee to open the recycling center four days a week rather than three.
“In December, we added Wednesday to our schedule as a testing period to determine if it would address the citizen requests for expanded service,” Headrick wrote. “The result of the additional day was an increase from 205 visits per week to 297 visits per week.”
The requested increases were approved unanimously by the committee and will be voted on by the full County Commission later this month.
The Budget Committee also voted to cover budgeting errors for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Debt Service Fund.
A memorandum from Randy Vineyard, director of accounts and budgets for the county, stated that an error was made when appropriating funds for the interest on bonds.
The $730,000 increase to the Debt Fund Service was approved 4-0 by committee members.
BCSO requested an internal transfer from one of the sheriff’s office’s budget lines to another in order to cover costs of jail attendant salaries. This transfer of $108,645 was approved 4-0
Commissioners will vote on these budget items beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in the Blount County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.