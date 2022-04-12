The Blount County Budget Committee unanimously voted in favor Tuesday, April 12, of the county loaning Blount County Schools $12 million for a construction project.
The Blount County Commission is expected to vote April 21 on the loan, which would allow BCS to move forward with a $17.42 million project to add a career and technical education building and sports facilities to Eagleton College and Career Academy.
BCS received only one bid on the project, which came in well above the initial expected cost. A letter from County Mayor Ed Mitchell to the state comptroller explains he has offered to loan BCS up to $12 million from the county Debt Service Fund.
Supporting documents provided to the Budget Committee show the schools would repay the loan at an interest rate of 2.6%, with payment totaling more than $14 million if the school district borrows the full amount.
BCS has about $5.8 million in its current budget for the ECCA project, part of its plans to convert the former middle school to serve grades 6-12.
During the Budget Committee meeting the only question came from member Sharon Hannum about how the schools would repay the loan, and payments would come from the BCS general operating budget.
The Budget Committee gave the resolution a favorable recommendation, with a 5-0 vote. At the Blount County Commission workshop that followed, a 16-2 vote forwarded the resolution to next week’s commission meeting.
In other action Tuesday, the Budget Committee gave its approval to using $384,860 from the county’s fund balance, previously undesignated funds, for the design and initial construction bidding for the Eagleton Ballpark renovation project.
Federal rules make that part of the project ineligible for funding under the county’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The commission previously approved spending a total of $25.8 million of the county’s ARPA funding on creating what county documents describe as “East Tennessee’s premier sports complex for baseball,” with the possibility of hosting dozens of tournaments a year.
The commission also is expected to vote on the change for the Eagleton Ballpark design funding at the April 21 meeting.
Another item on the commission’s agenda next week will be interlocal agreements for spending about $19.5 million in ARPA funding on water and sewer system projects with the South Blount County Utility District, Tuckaleechee Utility District, Knox Chapman Utility District and the City of Friendsvillle.
