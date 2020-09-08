The Blount County Commission’s Budget Committee on Tuesday approved an amended Blount County Schools’ budget request for heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacements.
Now, the County Commission must approve spending to pay for 19 new HVAC units.
This is the second time commissioners will vote on this matter. During the August meeting of County Commission, commissioners denied the request and asked BCS to provide a more detailed list of the units needing replacement.
While creating a more specific request, BCS increased the amount from $175,000 to $238,043 and provided a list of needed HVAC units at Eagleton Middle School, Rockford Elementary School, Carpenters Elementary School, Lanier Elementary School, William Blount Academy, Middlesettlements Elementary School and Heritage middle and high schools.
“Kids left the classroom in mid-March, and we’ve had all summer, five months, and yet all of this came to us two days after school started,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said. “I think that’s a very poor maintenance program that allowed something like that to happen.”
If approved by the commission, the units would be installed within two to six weeks and last about 15 years, BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan said.
“When this is forwarded to full commission, I would ask that we please expedite this process of doing this project if it is approved by full commission, because the kids are the ones we’re doing this for,” Commissioner Mike Caylor said.
BCS also asked the commission to approve a change to the general purpose school budget that wouldn’t alter the amount the district spends but would change the source of money.
The budget amendment would decrease the amount of revenue coming from the BCS fund balance by $580,000 and increase the amount expected to come from the local sales tax by the same amount.
The Blount County Highway Department had a similar request: to increase the budgeted sales tax revenue by $540,000 to meet the state’s highway certification requirements. Highway Department Superintendent Jeff Headrick said the department is asking for the increase after seeing recent sales tax figures, which fared well.
County accountant Laura Fields said during the meeting that she and her team predicted a 10% decrease in sales tax revenues for July and August of this year compared to those months in 2019. However, those numbers turned out to be better than forecast.
July 2020 sales tax figures were only 2.48% lower than those in July 2019. In August 2020, the figures were 9.36% higher than in August 2019.
“Sales tax collections have exceeded our expectations for these past couple months,” Fields said.
Sales tax reports from the state reflect taxes collected two months prior to the publishing date, meaning the July and August figures actually showed sales taxes collected in May and June.
In other budget action, nearly $75,000 was approved to pay for new door locks at the Blount County Justice Center. Several locks malfunctioned after a storm July 5, a memo attached to the budget request stated.
“Individuals needing to pass through those secure areas can no longer get through on their own with a passcode,” the memo stated. “A staff member is required to watch those doors and activate the touchscreen system to allow the lock to open and staff to pass through.”
The full Blount County Commission will vote on these and other measures via Zoom at 6 p.m. Sept. 17.
