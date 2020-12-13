The Blount County Sheriff’s Office soon could have new body and in-car cameras after the County Commission’s Budget Committee last week forwarded a budget increase request of nearly $578,000 to be voted on by the full commission Thursday, Dec. 17.
Sheriff Jim Berrong wrote in a memo requesting the funds that the decision to purchase new devices was due in part to cultural unrest toward law enforcement.
“Unfortunately, due to the current climate in our country, community unrest, and the attitude of some toward law enforcement, this is a much needed investment to keep our law enforcement officers safe, have the upmost transparency, and to reduce litigation and thus much costs to the County,” Berrong wrote.
The request also stems from the current cameras being outdated and “reaching the end of their useful life,” Berrong wrote.
Data from the current cameras is stored on a physical server, BCSO Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps said. The new devices would store data in a cloud.
Recorded data would be uploaded to the cloud when deputies returned to the Blount County Justice Center parking lot and joined the building’s WiFi. Data also could be sent using an LTE cellular network.
The new cameras also can activate automatically, for example when deputies turn on their sirens or hit a certain speed. They also immediately activate when a crash is detected, Millsaps said.
Deputies also could press a large button on the cameras to turn them on manually.
Millsaps said deputies will be trained on how and when to activate the devices once they are bought.
“Now as you may have seen, in law enforcement sometimes things happen in a split second and if something were to happen where they have to jump out of the car real fast, you know, sometimes (the body camera) may not get turned on, but we are going to train to do it,” he said. “We’re going to make sure that that becomes a part of their regular duty gear.”
Additionally, if commissioners approve the $577,856 request, the sheriff’s office would be able to provide cameras to more deputies, Millsaps said.
Deputies who would get the new cameras include court service, school resource and traffic enforcement. Additionally, all patrol division deputies in marked cars would get them.
Investigation, corrections, administrative and support deputies who “wouldn’t need it on a day-to-day operation” would not get cameras, Millsaps said.
If the spending is greenlighted, Arizona-based Axon Enterprises would serve as BCSO’s camera vendor. Alcoa, Maryville and Knoxville police departments also use Axon.
Using Axon would allow local law enforcement to “share information back and forth,” Millsaps said.
If commissioners approve the request, the county would enter a five-year contract with Axon, which offers built-in body camera replacements roughly every two years and in-car camera replacements every four.
After the first year’s payment of nearly $577,856.60, the cameras would cost the county $569,280 annually. At the end of the five-year contract, the county would have spent $2.855 million on the cameras.
Committee members were given the option to opt in to a slightly cheaper 10-year contract, which would save roughly $800,000.
However, per Blount County Director of Budgets Randy Vineyard’s recommendation, the Budget Committee chose the five-year option.
Committee member and Blount County Commissioner Jared Anderson originally favored the 10-year contract, but said that he would approve the budget request either way.
Other action at last week’s meeting included the committee forwarding a resolution to pay for an official roof inspection at the Blount County Public Library that could lead to the re-roofing of the 18-year-old building.
Committee members approved that $66,250 from the library’s fund balance be moved to its operating budget to pay Alcoa engineering firm C2RL to inspect the roof, send the project out to bid and conduct standard engineering practices during construction.
The approved funds do not cover the amount of the actual construction project, Vineyard said, only inspection costs.
“This would be a very sizable project,” Vineyard said.
The current library building, 508 N. Cusick St., was completed in 2002. Its roof has required repairs over the year, BCPL Director K.C. Williams said.
“You don’t have a roof that’s 20 years old and not have leaks. We have had regular maintenance where we repair leaks, but is the ceiling falling in? No,” Williams said. “It’s time. If we wait too much longer, we could have some serious resulting issues.”
Williams could not speak to the exact time frame of the project, but said it could take two to three years.
The Blount County Board of Commissioners will vote on these and other matters beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 via the meeting app Zoom.
