The county commission’s Budget Committee convened Tuesday at the courthouse for what proved to be a unifying gathering — unanimous votes to OK more than $3 million in spending.
While the committee did not meet for its January meeting due to a lack of agenda items, the same could not be said for this month’s meeting, in which committee members voted on a variety of items from county schools to the animal center.
A request for $1 million from the fund balance to pay for new field houses at Heritage and William Blount high schools was revisited after it was shot down in September’s committee meeting.
An amount of $800,000 rather than the initial $1 million was agreed upon by both the county and the schools, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said.
“The last resolution brought to the Budget Committee did not adequately explain why we were being asked to appropriate $1 million,” he said.
The revised budget request included a breakdown of costs and a proposed floor plan of the facilities — two items not included in the last proposal.
“We have worked to create this plan to serve the needs of both these high schools for their athletic departments as well as their students,” Mitchell said.
Blount County Schools also requested $482,000 to expand Eagleton Middle School to serve grades six through 12. If approved at next week’s Board of Commissioners meeting, the renamed Eagleton College and Career Academy could begin taking students in the fall, said Rob Britt, director of Blount County Schools.
The funds would cover building improvements, communication equipment, furniture and fixtures, according to the budget request.
County schools also asked for $635,000 for building improvements at William Blount High School. This money would be used for improvements for the school’s HVAC system as well as replacement ceiling tile and flooring.
Each of these budget increases will be re-appropriated from the fund balance — or savings account — of the Blount County school system.
Commissioners also approved $525,000 that was requested for a new county employee dental plan.
This would be Blount County’s first year using a self-funded dental plan if approved by commissioners next week. Delta Dental, the county’s new provider, would cost county employees $4.50 per month.
The Blount County Animal Center requested $14,000 out of its reserve fund for an animal shade structure. The reserve fund, which has around $160,000 in it currently, holds money donated to the animal center, said Randy Vineyard, director of accounts and budgets for the county.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office requested nearly $42,000 from its sex offender registry reserve for two iPads, iPad technology and a new vehicle.
BCSO also requested a replacement corrections transport van for $60,000.
The county’s IT department asked for $225,000 in order to cover “poor communication and under-budgeting,” Vineyard said.
In a memorandum to the county’s budget department, IT director Jane Jenkins noted the department covered invoices from Kronos software services, Nexus Group, Charter and Tyler Detect.
The $225,000 would also cover hiring costs of a new system administrator.
These appropriations as well as several appointments and agreements will be voted on starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 in the courthouse.
