Blount County’s Budget Committee workshops to plan the fiscal year 2020-21 budget have been moved to the Blount County Courthouse amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meetings, scheduled for March 27 and April 3, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the County Commission room.
Committee members will be seated six feet apart, and presenting departments enter one at a time.
All presentations will be live streamed at blounttn.org. Additionally, the proceedings will be simulcast in the hallway outside the commission room and in Room 315 in the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.