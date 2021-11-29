The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will gallop into Maryville this week, making a stop at the Food City along West Broadway Avenue.
The horses will be harnessed to the famous red beer wagon at the Maryville Food City on Dec. 2 from 4 - 7 p.m., a press release states.
"The Clydesdales’ appearance at the Maryville Food City is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches," the press release said.
Clydesdales have been the mascot of Anheuser-Busch since 1933.
"Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands — or six feet — at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail," the company explained in the release.
The horses also will be accompanied by a Dalmatian. According to Budweiser, the dogs were trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon in the early days of brewing.
