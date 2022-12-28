Construction plans for over 100 new residences in Alcoa slightly changed as a different builder attached to the project. This planned neighborhood around Mills Street is part of developing the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site into a city-center for Alcoa.
Working with the same developer RealtyLink LLC, SK Builders Inc. took the project over from a Clayton Homes subsidiary, Goodall Homes, and added townhomes to their plans. Previously, plans submitted to the city showed 119 detached houses with no townhomes.
Last year, the city of Alcoa adjusted a regulation that allows developers to build houses on smaller pieces of land — from a minimum property width of 50 feet to 40 feet. The adjustment coincided with the request from RealtyLink to build 119 houses on 28 acres of land by dividing property into lots ranging in width from 40 feet to 60 feet.
New plans submitted to the city from SK Builders account for a total of 130 units — 94 houses and 36 townhomes.
Price points are not included in design plans. When Goodall Homes was the builder, former reporting from The Daily Times states prices ranged from $275,000 to $375,000.
City staff said during a work session for the Alcoa Regional/Municipal Planning Commission the square footage of the homes are still the same as Goodall had planned.
Three design renderings and floor plans show houses with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms ranging between 1,800 and 1,850 square feet. Two floor plans include garages on the backside of the houses, which aren’t accounted for in total square footage.
A fourth design rendering and floor plan shows a house 1,700 square feet in size with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage with an entrance from the front side of the house.
All floor plans for the houses show covered porches and patios, one of which has a screened-in patio.
Incorporating townhomes into the development adds 11 dwelling units to overall plans. By omitting 25 detached houses, developers added 36 townhomes.
Renderings of the townhomes show three floors, but developers haven’t submitted specifics to the city. Deputy City Manager Bruce Applegate said during the work session garages could be planned for the bottom floor, with access from the back side of the townhomes.
An updated map of the planned development shows four rows of four connected townhomes and four rows of five connected townhomes. The 36 units are also shown on the side of the property lining Tesla Boulevard, closest to E. Hunt Road.
Since developers are still planning townhomes on a conceptual level, more details will come in the future.
This request was intended to be considered during the December planning commission meeting, but it was cancelled because a minimum of three commissioners weren’t able to attend. Agenda items from December will be considered during the next regular scheduled meeting on Jan. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.