A Blount Partnership event Thursday saw U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett discuss a variety of legislative and local topics, from bills moving through Congress to COVID-19 vaccine mandates to opportunity zones.
Burchett’s talk followed an introduction from Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell who praised the congressman for his service to the region and the nation.
“Tim is truly a good-hearted man who cares about not just his constituents and his congressional district, he cares about the state of Tennessee, he cares about America,” Mitchell said. “Thank you for everything you do and the battles you fight for us in Washington D.C.”
Burchett, reciprocating Mitchell’s praise, said he was very close to Blount’s mayor during his own tenure as Knox County mayor. “The feeling is mutual,” he said.
He quickly turned to more general praise of county leadership for recruiting gunmaker Smith & Wesson. “When I heard it was between Knox County and Blount County I just said, ‘I congratulate Blount County,’” he said to chuckles from gathered business and government leaders. “You can pass this on, I don’t care ... (They) make a wonderful weapon. I have several of them.”
Interspersed with reflections on his family life and values growing up, Burchett spoke on debates surrounding federal debt and the infrastructure bill, currently stalled but potentially moving toward a final vote by the end of October.
“No one wants to talk about debt,” Burchett said, adding, “I railed on it under Trump.”
And he railed on it Thursday, — “At the Burchett household, when you run out of money, you don’t run to the basement and print a bunch of money” — but localized it, too. He said only a portion of the package’s proposed $1.2 trillion would go toward “traditional infrastructure.”
“It gives the federal government too much control over local infrastructure projects,” he said. “It ought to be the folks in this room that help decide what happens in Blount County not some bureaucrat in Washington D.C. that demands that you have to have so many bike paths, and they have to be paved to the point where you could land a 747 on them.”
Later he also raised other infrastructure-related concerns, including some regarding the coming electric car trend and how it may be preceded by government-involved installation of charging stations.
Proving this trend is coming to Blount, Alcoa City Commission Tuesday voted to approved a Tennessee Valley Authority charging rate schedule, allowing Alcoa’s electric department to charge a flat rate when charging stations are installed in the county, the first of which will likely be at Amazon’s Project Pearl warehouse.
Following statements on a variety of topics — COVID-19, China, the “swinging pendulum” of national politics and the importance of voting — Burchett also fielded questions from Blount employers about vaccine mandates for businesses with more than 100 employees.
“It’s your body, it’s your decision,” he said after noting the Biden administration had waffled on whether or not vaccine mandates were “American.”
Vaccines weren’t the only topic he discussed in regards to evolving workplace regulations.
One audience member asked the congressman for his take on the Protecting the Right to Organize or “PRO” Act, a proposed piece of federal legislation that “expands various labor protections related to employees’ rights to organize and collectively bargain in the workplace,” according to the bill’s summary.
“Boy, you talk about an overreach,” Burchett said of the bill, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives in March. “I’ve enjoyed the support of working folks my entire political career.”
But, he advised attendees to read the bill themselves. “It changes worker-employee relationships and it is incredible overreach,” Burchett said. “And they’re going to name all the glowing points of it, but it basically forces you into a union.”
Information from the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations says the bill “restores the right of workers to freely and fairly form a union and bargain together for changes in the workplace.”
At least one member of the Blount Chamber recently attended a legal seminar early this year titled “Stop the PRO Act,” with chamber advertisements for the event calling changes the bill would bring about “draconian” and “anti-employer.”
Finally, in an interview after Burchett’s address and Q&A session, he spoke in an interview about a piece of Trump-era legislation he and other’s are trying to extend.
Burchett and Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28) recently introduced the Opportunity Zone Extension Act of 202. The bipartisan legislation would extend a 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act program engineered to boost economically distressed areas by giving tax breaks to people who want to invest in local development.
There are currently four opportunity zones in Blount, contiguous and stretching from Alcoa through most of Louisville.
The plan Burchett supports would extend the ability to use the benefits of these zones through 2028 and potentially create more of them.
“We need to go back to the table and talk to all the people that are involved in these things — the business and community leaders,” Burchett said, adding the window to use the program during the previous administration was “narrow” and there wasn’t much “rhyme or reason” to how it was implemented.
He said there are some places in his district — he specifically mentioned Knoxville College — that would benefit from being inside opportunities zones.
Burchett added he was interested in transparency if the legislation is extended and expanded: it’s not just for “a bunch of good old boys (buying) property to get the tax credits,” he said.
The congressman left the Partnership event to attend other Blount-based events Thursday, including the Maryville Home Builders Association monthly meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.