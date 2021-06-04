Congressman Tim Burchett, an advocate for veterans affairs and addiction recovery-related issues, will visit Cornerstone of Recovery on Friday, June 11, to tour the facility and discuss new treatment options for veterans.
Thes visit comes on the heels of Cornerstone's announcement that it has partnered with TRICARE and the Community Care Network, both of which are insurance networks for veterans and their families. These partnerships will allow Cornerstone to serve more veterans than before, a press release states.
"We look forward to our meeting, and highlighting the new opportunities Cornerstone now has to treat military personnel who have coverage through TRICARE or the CCN," said Webster Bailey, Cornerstone’s executive director of business development and marketing.
