Unknown assailants broke into a man’s apartment early Monday and fired shots — and while they remain at large — the victims were arrested on drug charges following the incident.
Drug Task Force officers arrested Andrew Christopher Cruze, 23, Tallent Way, Maryville at 8 a.m. March 9 and charged him with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) for resale, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Logan Devin Matthews, 22, Tallent Way, Maryville, was arrested by DTF officers at 11:44 a.m. March 10 and charged with possession of marijuana for resale.
On Monday morning, Blount County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call of a burglary in process and possible shooting at an apartment on Tallent Way. When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Cruze, with an injury to his head and neck.
Cruze and his roommate, Matthews, told deputies and investigators that unknown armed individuals broke into the home, assaulted Cruze and fired several shots as they were fleeing, a BCSO press release states.
Cruze was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital by ambulance by American Medical Response, treated for his injuries and released.
Agents with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force served a search warrant at the apartment and seized a large amount of guns, more than $15,000 cash and 6½ pounds of marijuana and marijuana products. The task force includes deputies, county deputies and officers from Maryville and Alcoa.
Cruze was released at 9:27 a.m. March 9 on bonds totaling $13,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Matthews was released at 1:12 a.m. March 11 on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The investigation is ongoing, and officers are still searching for the burglary suspects.
Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call BCSO Investigations at 865-273-5001. Or leave a tip at the 24-hour anonymous crime hotline at 865-273-5200 or online at www.bcso.com under the the sheriff’s “Public Information” section. Additional charges could be filed.
