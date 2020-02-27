About 20 shoppers waited outside at Burkes Outlet in the cold before the store opened Thursday morning for a chance to get a $10 gift card, and see the store during its grand re-opening celebration.
The store, 129 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa, was hosting the festivities to tout its sleeker, modernized store design after undergoing a three-week remodel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 20, said store manager Melinda Nunn.
Burkes Outlet is similar to what a TJ Maxx discount store offers, the store manager noted.
“We carry ladies, men’s and children’s clothing, along with home decor and fashion accessories,” Nunn said. “Our motto is, ‘name brand prices at 70% off.’”
Shoppers were not only excited to receive a gift card, but they were also yearning to warm up inside as the temperature was dipping into the low 30s.
Blount County Register of Deeds Phyllis Crisp led the ribbon cutting ceremony outside moments before the store opened for the day.
“You’re going to love what’s inside. It’s like a brand new store,” Crisp said. “Thank you for coming out in the cold and supporting Blount County.”
