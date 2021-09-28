Blount County Highway Department will begin drainage and prep work in order to repave Burnett Station Road today, Wednesday, Sept. 29, weather permitting.
Officials expect this project to be complete by mid-November.
Drivers should expect delays and/or detours from 7 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
They should keep all vehicles clear of this work zone.
If residents have questions, they can contact the Blount County Highway Department at 865-982-4652 or visit blounttn.org.
