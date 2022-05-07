A widowed mother of five, Mary Celeste Beall, said she has learned how to optimistically adapt to change. As she shared her life’s story with the Maryville College Class of 2022, she gave graduates seven tips for success.
In a release from MC, President Bryan Coker said Beall’s success story and resiliency following her husband, Sam Beall’s death, “should be a powerful one for this year’s graduating class, whose college experience has largely been characterized by the COVID pandemic.”
Commencement was held in a new location this year, in what Coker called the “heart of the campus.” Trees canopied above a large section of seating on the lawn between Anderson and Fayerweather Halls.
Family and friends came with umbrellas in hand, balancing bouquets or a cluster of balloons, sat in rain-spotted chairs and waited to hear a familiar name.
Friday storms and Saturday-morning rain showers encouraged the college to adapt to change, which was an illustration of Beall’s primary advice to graduates.
“I’ve always loved this campus, and I love this location for today’s ceremony,” Beall said. “But I also love the feeling — all the people here — that we stuck it out, waited for the rain to end.”
Although later than planned, traditional bagpipes and senior hands slapping against stone welcomed the start of commencement.
Coker transitioned from one speaker to the next and introduced Beall, Proprietor of Blackberry Farm in Walland, as the keynote speaker for this spring’s graduating class. In the MC news release, Coker praised Beall for maintaining the world-renowned Blackberry Farm brand with help from the leadership team while raising five children.
Before her speech, Beall was first presented with an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from Coker and other MC administration.
“I don’t come to you as an expert on how to chart your perfect career path or how to navigate the world of cryptocurrency,” Beall said to graduates. “Or pretending to know what’s around the corner for this world we live in. What I do know is my story and the lessons I’ve learned through every shattering, beautiful and hopeful twist.”
The last time she saw her husband, Beall said, is imprinted into her memory — a kiss goodbye at the airport before he left on a ski trip to Colorado.
A phrase she remembers him saying to their children before school in the mornings and one she has heavily applied to her own life is, “make a great day.”
Recalling another quote from her senior year of high school, “the only constant is change,” Beall encouraged the graduating class to be adaptable and optimistic each day no matter what “curveballs” are thrown.
When she was graduating college, she said she did not expect to have five children by age 35 or to be a widow by 38.
“Life and family had found a beautiful rhythm, until one day” Beall said.
After telling the rest of her family her husband had died, including their children ranging in ages 3-18, Beall said they took life one hour, then one day at a time.
“But here I am, celebrating every day that I am given,” Beall said. “You all have survived a global pandemic. You’ve faced unexpected things. You’ve adapted. You’ve succeeded. And now you are entering one of the most exciting times of your life as a college graduate.”
Before congratulating the capped and gowned crowd below her, Beall summarized her seven tips for success to the MC Class of 2022 — know what’s important, find the right people, remember that life is a process, know capabilities, show love and kindness, embrace change and most importantly, “make a great day every day.”
