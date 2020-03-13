The Maryville Food City, 1715 W. Broadway Ave., was slammed Friday afternoon with customers stocking up on supplies in preparation for the coronavirus pandemic as checkout lanes were open with at least three people waiting in line at each station.
“It’s been absolutely crazy,” a Food City employee said.
As Blount County residents prepare for possible quarantines due to coronavirus concerns, Blount County businesses are dealing with changing demand and enhancing sanitary practices.
The novel coronavirus spreads mainly from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people and the virus is contracted when a droplet is inhaled. As of Saturday, March 14, Tennessee has 32 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with one confirmed case in Knox County.
Most patients diagnosed with the new disease — COVID-19 — develop only mild symptoms and are required to self-quarantine at home for two weeks, according to the Associated Press. However, patients with other medical complications, may develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
Townsend IGA posted a Facebook statement Friday afternoon on how it is handling concerns regarding the new virus.
“With the heightened awareness surrounding coronavirus, the entire staff at Townsend IGA are working diligently to take action and keep you safe and healthy as you shop with us,” the Facebook announcement states. “We are confident in the processes we have in place and we remain open to serve you. The impact of COVID-19 changes daily, but we will continue to stand by our community and do everything we can to protect the health and safety of our customers.”
At Sullivans’s, the restaurant will continue providing meals as local supermarkets' shelves lighten, General Manager Amy Anderson said.
"The grocery stores are becoming empty — but we still have food here — and we’re happy to make it for you,” Anderson said.
She added they are preventing the spread of coronavirus spread by sanitizing everything — even the menus after each use.
“We are just being more proactive about keeping things clean,” Anderson noted. “We are promoting to-go orders, and we’re talking about doing some curbside assistance."
AMC also is taking measures to prevent the disease's spread.
The movie theater chain will only sell tickets for 50% of its seating capacity at its theater's auditoriums from Saturday, March 14, until April 30, the business stated in a Friday press release. AMC Classic 12 at Foothills Mall in Maryville is the only movie theater in Blount County,
AMC also increased its cleaning standards to ensure crews are cleaning high-touch point areas once per hour, including kiosks, counter tops, restroom areas, glass, handrails and doorknobs, the release states.
Aaron Killian, president of the Downtown Maryville Association, noted on Friday that no local businesses have closed, but he recommended everyone follow the CDC’s best practices for cleaning and sanitizing.
“At this point everybody is just trying to keep their businesses as sanitized as possible,” Killian said.
Melissa Brinley, marketing and public relations director for The Walnut Kitchen, agreed with that statement and crews are sanitizing every 30 minutes.
“We have made some modifications to our sanitation, but the good thing about the hospitality industry is everyday we have processes in place to monitor the safety of not only our guests, but also our employees,” Brinley said. “Preventing the spread of germs is something we’re very used to.”
