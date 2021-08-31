Despite the crippling economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses in Foothills Mall are seeing a bonanza.
“There are a lot of businesses that have not only opened during this pandemic, but have really grown,” So Beautifully You Boutique owner Bobby Phillips said.
Phillips’ store opened in late 2019, a few months before the pandemic forced Foothills Mall to temporarily shut down.
“Business was starting to slow down and then we were notified that the mall was going to close. We didn’t know when we were going to reopen. For those of us who run a small business — we were scared,” Phillips said. “There was a point where I was thinking about meeting with an attorney and possible filing for bankruptcy and being forced to close the store.”
During that time, Phillips turned to Facebook and Instagram to help keep his store alive.
“We did a small amount of business compared to when the mall was open,” Phillips said. “The community was unbelievably supportive as we reopened. Our customers were phenomenal in supporting us.”
Business picked up to the point that Phillips was able to expand So Beautifully You Boutique to a larger space in the mall.
“We actually moved into a larger store. We took over the Christopher & Banks location after they went out of business,” Phillips said. “We’ve gone from 1,000 square feet to 3,200 square feet.”
Phillips is not the only small business owner in Foothills Mall who has seen growth during the pandemic. Barbara Gentry, who owns Gentry Mercantile, said her business also expanded to a larger location after the mall reopened in May.
Like Phillips, she credits loyal customers and a supportive community for fueling business.
“Honestly, I think people are tired of being kept (being penned) up and just wanted to get back out and go shopping,” Gentry said. “People in this community know that the pandemic hit small businesses really hard and so they wanted to support us.”
Gentry added that she has been overwhelmed by the support her business has received.
“The customers have just been great. They have really helped us. The response we’ve gotten has just been tremendous,” Gentry said.
While Phillips and Gentry managed to grow their businesses during the pandemic, Barbarie Wise opened the doors of her new store for the first time.
Wise celebrated the grand opening of Society Seven — her “metaphysical healing” store — last weekend.
“It went very well,” Wise said with excitement. “We had tremendous support from the community. I was taken aback.”
Wise added that opening a business in the midst of a global pandemic is “a scary thing to do,” but said she was ready to take the plunge.
“Unless you take that leap of faith, nothing is going to work out,” Wise said. “We have a saying in our store: ‘Wishing is where your heart wants to go. Doing is how your dreams come true.’”
