Smoke billowed up from The Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s Cades Cove on Monday morning as crews began a month-long process of incinerating the leaf-strewn landscape.
It’s burn season again at the park’s famous scenic valley, a time when park crews set fire to the land, creating nutrients that help flora and fauna thrive.
A decades-old practice, the small inferno is administered by around a crew of 30 people at on a designated month each year.
“It’s a rotating plan,” Resource Education Park Ranger Ken Voorhis explained in an interview Monday. “It’s a combination of mowing and burning.”
Burns help safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats, and maintain the historic landscape, according to official park information.
Locations for burns change each year, and so do conditions.
Monday burn boss in-training Chad Dunehew explained why, hours after starting in the woods, flames had not yet reached their targeted fields.
“It’s burning a lot better than we thought,” Dunehew said in an interview as crews tried to slow the burn process out of caution. “It’s been dry and it’s been a little warmer than it usually is.”
Debris such like leaves, grasses, twigs and low branches — which officials call “fuel” — were quick to catch fire during Monday’s initial burn, and crews even had to call in water to control it.
Temperatures in the area reached 80 degrees highs by early afternoon.
Crews this year continue to scorched 689 acres of fields this fall, mostly on the attraction’s mid-western section, including land behind the Methodist Church and Primitive Baptist Church. Burn operations started Monday and could last until Nov. 25.
Dunehew said crews use digital modeling software to decide exactly how the burns will move forward and how they can be controlled, though they can still be somewhat unpredictable.
Fire and smoke during burns are clearly visible from Loop Road and even in nearby Townsend. Voorhis said public comment on the operations varies depending on the season from worry to thanks.
“In summer when they did some work people were concerned besides they were cutting small trees,” Voorhis said. “And we have other people who ask, ‘Are you doing to just let the Cove grow up?’”
Park officials have been completing prescribed burns at Cades Cove for 20 years, a process that helps renew the land and make the environment richer for forging animals like deer, turkeys and ground-nesting birds.
