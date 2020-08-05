The annual Cades Cove Loop Lope 5K and 10-mile races are returning to Great Smoky Mountains National Park this fall.
Friends of the Smokies announced Wednesday the popular footraces will take place on Sunday, Nov. 8, but will be limited to 750 participants.
Registration opens 10 a.m. today at LoopLope.org.
“We are so excited to bring back the Loop Lope for another beautiful fall in the Smokies,” Kathryn Hemphill, special projects director at Friends of the Smokies, said in a press release. “This is the only race inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and it typically sells out.”
Proceeds from the race go to benefit Friends of the Smokies, a nonprofit that raises money for park programs and projects that include environmental education, historic preservation and wildlife management.
Organizers will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19 at the event, the release states.
There will be a combination of free parking and shuttles in Townsend and other parking pass options available for purchase.
Email questions to Hemphill at Kathryn@friendsoft hesmokies.org.
