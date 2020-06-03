Vehicles will be prohibited on Cades Cove Loop Road each Wednesday beginning from June 17 through Sept. 30 as part of a pilot study to improve the visitor experience, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said in a Wednesday, June 3, press release.
The park proposed the study due to congested parking areas and disruption of visitor services associated with the vehicle-free periods on Wednesday and Saturday mornings during the summer months; those policies have been in effect for decades.
During the morning closures, access to the campground, picnic area, horse concession operation, campground store, and hiking/equestrian trails is blocked to accommodate parking for the biking/pedestrian opportunity on Loop Road, the release states. As a result, traffic leading to the Cades Cove area often is gridlocked by a line of motorists waiting for the Loop Road to open at 10 a.m.
By closing the roadway for the entire day, bicyclists and pedestrians will have more than 12 hours of daylight to use the Loop Road without automobile traffic, the release states.
As part of the public planning process, park officials received feedback from 2,278 individuals from 37 states during the comment period in March. More than 60% of the comments were supportive of the trial change, and 20% of the comments were in opposition. About 15% of the comments expressed a desire for the Saturday morning closures to continue, but most of these individuals also supported a full-day closure on Wednesdays.
Approximately 8% of the commenters’ requested shuttle operation, with 4% of the respondents noting concerns about limiting access for people with disabilities during vehicle-free days.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park has implemented vehicle closures on Cades Cove Loop Road for more than 40 years to give pedestrians and cyclists traffic-free options.
The park began collecting data on visitor use during those vehicle-free time periods in 1995. During the past 25 years, use has continued to increase with up to 1,100 people a day cycling or walking along the roadway during the three-hour closures. This increased use resulted in congestion, lack of parking, and disruption in campground and picnic area operations.
From October through April, vehicle access will continue to be provided seven days a week. Mobility-assisted devices are allowed during vehicle-free days on the Cades Cove Loop Road for individuals with disabilities.
If visitors need accommodation to safely access Cades Cove on designated vehicle-free days, they should call 865-448-4105 in advance of their visits.
