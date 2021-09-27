Cades Cove Loop Road and the trail to John Oliver Cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are both opening today, Sept. 28, officials announced Monday.
Loop Road has been closed for three weeks while crews resurfaced it, but it opens once again to drivers at noon today. Early that day, the access trail to the John Oliver Cabin also will open.
Park officials — including Superintendent Cassius Cash — and GSMNP advocates will be there for a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m., and the public will be able to visit two hours later.
This newly created trail meets standards of the Architectural Barriers Act and provides access for visitors of all ability levels to one of Cades Cove’s most popular historic homesites, the park said in a news release.
Visitors will be able to use this trail by driving to it with the newly paved Loop Road. A preventive pavement treatment was applied over the past month to help maintain the heavily used road in good condition and extend the life of the asphalt surface that was completely rehabilitated in 2010, officials explained in the release.
Paving in the area is still ongoing, however.
Officials said crews also will pave the campground entrance road from Laurel Creek Road to the campground area today, using single-lane closures.
Motorists should expect delays if they’re coming to visit Cades Cove Loop Road on its first day back open.
