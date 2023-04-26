If you enjoy supporting local small businesses, purchasing unique handmade gifts and meeting local authors while at the same time learning more about the history of Cades Cove, make plans to attend the Cades Cove Preservation Association’s second annual Craft and History Fair Friday and Saturday, April 28-29. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on the grounds of the Cades Cove Museum/Historic Thompson-Brown House, 1004 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, near the Blount County Justice Center and Blount Memorial Hospital.
Jim Motter, public relations officer for the Cades Cove Preservation Association, said more than 30 local vendors will be on hand offering a wide variety of handmade products, books by local authors, etc. In addition, food will be available for purchase, and the Cades Cove Museum will be open. Admission is free for both the Craft and History Fair and the museum, which houses an extensive collection of artifacts from Cades Cove.
Lots to see
Motter said the event will be a great time to shop for Mother’s Day gifts, especially with the museum gift shop’s tax-free days. “We will have our T-shirts marked down, and we will have all our publications for sale.” Board Member Richard Anderson said, “Tax-free days start on Friday, and we’ll go through the end of May.” Anyone unable to attend on Friday or Saturday will still be able to take advantage of the savings until then.
Vendors will have crocheted and quilted items, pottery, jewelry, ceramics, woodcarving, T-shirts, pet clothing for dogs and cats, bakery and sweet treats, string art, furniture, “log cabin” lamps, and more. A complete list of vendors and merchandise can be found on the Cades Cove Preservation Association Facebook page.
Several local authors will be signing and selling books, including romance author Lin Stepp who also has authored, with her husband J.L. Stepp, “The Afternoon Hiker,” “Discovering Tennessee State Parks” and “Exploring South Carolina State Parks;” Bernard Myers, “A Kid in Cades Cove;” Dorothy Gregory Sutton, “Cades Cove Teachers & Schools;” Stanford Johnson, “Our Little Secret” and “The Dead Hours of Midnight;” and Anna Eriksson.
Blount County Animal Welfare Society (BCAWS), an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) animal welfare organization, will also have a booth. Motter said, “They will be selling their T-shirts and hoodies and stuff” as well as providing information about the organization’s mission of helping owners of outdoor dogs and cats improve the lives of their pets with proper shelter, fenced areas rather than being chained, spaying/neutering and annual vaccinations.
Music on the front porch has been tentatively planned. The big “Pink Jeep” from the Pink Jeep Tours in Pigeon Forge will be on hand, as well.
Motter will be cooking sloppy joes on Friday and hot dogs and hamburgers on Saturday. Cost for a meal, either one sandwich or two hot dogs plus chips and soft drink, will be $13. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. until the food runs out.
Preserving history
Funds raised from vendor fees, food sales and donations as well as CCPA’s perpetual yard sale — which will resume after the fair and includes gently used items from furniture to jewelry, paintings, glassware and books on Blount County and East Tennessee history at reasonable prices — will be used to continue much-needed repairs on the Thompson-Brown House, believed to have been constructed in the first quarter of the 19th century by William Thompson. The Rev. William Beard Brown purchased the home in 1867. Blount County now owns the historic property and leases it to the nonprofit Cades Cove Preservation Association with an agreement allowing CCPA to fund vital repairs to preserve and protect the house, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Repairs meet guidelines from the National Register and must be approved by Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell.
The first step of CCPA’s five-year restoration plan was to install a metal roof to replace the rotting cedar shakes. This was completed in 2021. New windows, custom built to resemble the original windows and with a filter to protect the museum artifacts from damage from sunlight, have been installed as well as vinyl siding on each end of the house to replace the rotting logs and missing chinking. Motter said, “We finished the five downstairs windows just two months ago, so now we are saving up for some HVAC work. We’ve been repairing the porch, and we have a lean-to we want to build to put some of the farm equipment in and get it off the porch. We’ve got ceilings to put in upstairs in the offices. A lot of work.”
Motter invites the community to stop by Friday and Saturday to see what’s been accomplished thus far while supporting local vendors.
“This is to help the local crafters, plus to raise awareness of the Cades Cove Museum,” he said. “We’ll have a little bit of everything! It’s free to the public, so y’all come!”
