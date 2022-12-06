A recently added barricade around a memorialized tree in Cades Cove was intended to protect it from dying. Someone deeply connected to the tree, however, is disappointed in how the barricade has changed its appearance.
Bernard Myers was five years old on Dec. 7, 1941, and said he remembers his father hearing news of the Pearl Harbor attack on a battery-powered radio, pulling a tree sapling from their yard and planting it on the hill where it stands tall today.
For 81 years, veterans, friends or family of veterans and volunteers have hiked to the tree to nod in tribute to the soldiers who died at Pearl Harbor during World War II.
Myers said he later wrapped a chain around the tree with a plate memorializing those who died during the attack.
Now 86 years old, Myers said its a hard chore to walk the hill to the tree, and he likely won’t be visiting today, Dec. 7.
He visited it about once a year, every year, usually on the anniversary of its planting.
Known locally as the Pearl Harbor tree, Myers said although he doesn’t like the barrier built around it, he doesn’t have the authority to change how it looks.
The National Park Service did not respond to The Daily Times request for comment by press time on Tuesday, but Myers and others said NPS is responsible for the recently added barricade.
Rod Law, who does volunteer work for veterans in The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, has a photo that shows a fence made of stacked logs wrapped around the tree and another photo that shows a large pile of brush atop the log fence.
People can still lay items or flags on top of the barricade or around the tree. Law said he believes people are unhappy with it is because a large brush pile isn’t attractive to stand next to in a photo, and visitors liked touching the tree.
It could also attract snakes to nest around the tree, he added.
Law said President of the Cades Cove Preservation Association Stephen Weber had advocated for a barricade to protect the tree.
Weber said the CCPA and Myers discussed finding a solution to keep foot traffic from trampling roots. “Let them enjoy it from a distance so it can rehabilitate itself over time,” Weber said.
For now, the CCPA supports the barricade, but Weber said it’s a temporary measure. Like how NPS closes park trails for a period of time, he said the tree’s roots need to take a break from heavy foot traffic, and the brush could have been added to stop people from stepping over the barricade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.