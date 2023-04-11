Great Smoky Mountains National Park will incorporate American Sign Language into educational programs in Cades Cove to celebrate National ASL Day on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A release from GSMNP states activities will include immersive stations that explore the park and lessens from 19 local ASL interpreters for related signs.
Stations include a guided walk on the new accessible path to the John Oliver Cabin; historic demonstrations and tours in the Cable Mill area; and activities based on a new Junior Ranger activity guide. Stations will also have words that participants will learn to sign and a stamp showing the same word in ASL.
Visitors are encouraged to collect as many stamps as possible, and most activities should last less than 15 minutes.
“We’ve had tremendous support from local educational institutions and ASL educators to plan and coordinate the day,” Cades Cove Ranger Jeanine Ferrence said in the release. “We’re excited to work with them to make our programs more inclusive and accessible.”
Maryville High School ASL teacher Michelle Norman worked with Ferrence and Cades Cove volunteer Judy Matuszewksi to plan and coordinate the event. Certified ASL interpreters, as well as students from MHS, the University of Tennessee, Maryville College and Knoxville Center for the Deaf will be helping at each station.
Junior Ranger activity guides for ASL Day activities are available at the Cades Cove Visitor Center and Cades Cove Orientation Shelter. The Junior Ranger program activity guide is for all ages and designed for families or groups to work on together. Visitors may earn their Junior Ranger badges by completing the book and taking part in events throughout the day.
