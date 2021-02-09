Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Tuesday that Cades Cove Loop Road will be fully closed for three weeks in September for resurfacing.
The one-way road will be closed to all traffic including motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and horseback riders from Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Monday, Sept. 27, though the campground, picnic area, campground store and horse stables will remain open and accessible throughout the duration of the paving project.
The popular loop roadway is used by more than 2 million visitors each year, according to the announcement. It was fully reconstructed and resurfaced in 2010, but the new preventive pavement treatment will keep it in good condition and extend the asphalt surface’s life, a press release states.
Crews also will resurface the campground entrance from Laurel Creek Road to the Cades Campground and the parking area adjacent to the Cades Cove Campground Store.
Officials added other ongoing roadwork happening in Cades Cove along Forge Creek Road has been extended. Forge Creek Road has been closed since Nov. 2, 2020, as crews replace five old bridges.
That closure will last until Saturday, July 31, because operations require completely removing the bridges and using large equipment to perform repair work, according to the announcement.
This full closure prevents all foot, bicycle and horse access to the Henry Whitehead Place and Gregory Ridge, Gregory Bald and Hannah Mountain trailheads.
Gregory Bald is accessible from trails outside the Cades Cove area, including Wolf Ridge, Long Hungry or a section of the Appalachian trails. Call the park’s Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297 for information.
